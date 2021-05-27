Here are the Tacoma officers involved in the death of Manuel Ellis

More from the series Decision in the police death of Manuel Ellis More than a year after Manuel Ellis died in police custody, the attorney general is expected to release a charging decision Thursday, May 27. Expand All

Five Tacoma police officers were involved in the death of Manuel Ellis, whose name has become a rallying cry against police brutality in Washington state.

Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man, died March 3, 2020, while being restrained by officers after a violent minutes-long struggle at the corner of of 96th Street South and Ainsworth Avenue.

He died from lack of oxygen, with methamphetamine and heart disease listed as contributing factors.

Video surfaced months after Ellis’ death, capturing him saying “I can’t breathe, sir, I can’t breathe,” shortly before losing consciousness.

All five officers remain on paid administrative leave.

A Pierce County sheriff’s employee, Gary Sanders, also helped hold Ellis’ foot but was never placed on administrative leave. It was Sanders’ assistance in restraining Ellis that prompted Gov. Jay Inslee to take the investigation from the Sheriff’s Department and ask the Washington State Patrol to launch a new one.

Tacoma police officer Christopher Burbank Tacoma Police Department

Christopher Burbank

Age: 35

Race: White

Hired: Dec. 1, 2015

Background: He served in the U.S. Army from 2002 to 2010 and earned the Medal of Valor. He worked as a police officer in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, before coming to Tacoma.

Prior infractions: In July 2016, he rear-ended someone stopped at a red light in Bonney Lake because he was using a police computer and failed to come to a complete stop. He had to complete an online course in distracted driving and review department policies with his supervisor.

Charges: The Washington Attorney General announced May 27 that Christopher Burbank has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to Manuel Ellis’ death.

Tacoma police officer Matthew Collins Tacoma Police Department

Matthew Collins

Age: 38

Race: White

Hired: June 15, 2015

Background: He served in the U.S. Army for seven years and was an Army Ranger. Since coming to Tacoma, he has worked in control tactics, range safety and SWAT.

Prior infractions: None

Charges: The Washington Attorney General announced May 27 that Matthew Collins has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to Manuel Ellis’ death.

Tacoma police officer Timothy Rankine Tacoma Police Department

Timothy Rankine

Age: 32

Race: Asian

Hired: Aug. 6, 2018

Background: He served in the U.S. Army as an infantryman and earned a Purple Heart.

Prior infractions: None

Charges: The Washington Attorney General announced May 27 that Timothy Rankine has been charged with first-degree manslaughter in connection to Manuel Ellis’ death.

Tacoma police officer Armando Farinas Tacoma Police Department

Armando Farinas

Age: 27

Race: Unknown

Hired: Sept. 18, 2017

Background: Unknown

Prior infractions: Unknown

Charges: Armando Farinas was not charged in connection with Manuel Ellis’ death.

Tacoma police officer Masyih Ford Tacoma Police Department

Masyih Ford

Age: 29

Race: Black

Hired: March 19, 2018

Background: He graduated from Stadium High School in Tacoma and attended classes at Western Washington University before finding seasonal work in North Cascades National Park through a student program meant to bring diversity to national parks. He also worked for two years as a public safety officer with Pierce Transit.

Prior infractions: None

Charges: Masyih Ford was not charged in connection with Manuel Ellis’ death.

