Here are the Tacoma officers involved in the death of Manuel Ellis
Decision in the police death of Manuel Ellis
More than a year after Manuel Ellis died in police custody, the attorney general is expected to release a charging decision Thursday, May 27.
Five Tacoma police officers were involved in the death of Manuel Ellis, whose name has become a rallying cry against police brutality in Washington state.
Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man, died March 3, 2020, while being restrained by officers after a violent minutes-long struggle at the corner of of 96th Street South and Ainsworth Avenue.
He died from lack of oxygen, with methamphetamine and heart disease listed as contributing factors.
Video surfaced months after Ellis’ death, capturing him saying “I can’t breathe, sir, I can’t breathe,” shortly before losing consciousness.
All five officers remain on paid administrative leave.
A Pierce County sheriff’s employee, Gary Sanders, also helped hold Ellis’ foot but was never placed on administrative leave. It was Sanders’ assistance in restraining Ellis that prompted Gov. Jay Inslee to take the investigation from the Sheriff’s Department and ask the Washington State Patrol to launch a new one.
Christopher Burbank
Age: 35
Race: White
Hired: Dec. 1, 2015
Background: He served in the U.S. Army from 2002 to 2010 and earned the Medal of Valor. He worked as a police officer in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, before coming to Tacoma.
Prior infractions: In July 2016, he rear-ended someone stopped at a red light in Bonney Lake because he was using a police computer and failed to come to a complete stop. He had to complete an online course in distracted driving and review department policies with his supervisor.
Charges: The Washington Attorney General announced May 27 that Christopher Burbank has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to Manuel Ellis’ death.
Matthew Collins
Age: 38
Race: White
Hired: June 15, 2015
Background: He served in the U.S. Army for seven years and was an Army Ranger. Since coming to Tacoma, he has worked in control tactics, range safety and SWAT.
Prior infractions: None
Charges: The Washington Attorney General announced May 27 that Matthew Collins has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to Manuel Ellis’ death.
Timothy Rankine
Age: 32
Race: Asian
Hired: Aug. 6, 2018
Background: He served in the U.S. Army as an infantryman and earned a Purple Heart.
Prior infractions: None
Charges: The Washington Attorney General announced May 27 that Timothy Rankine has been charged with first-degree manslaughter in connection to Manuel Ellis’ death.
Armando Farinas
Age: 27
Race: Unknown
Hired: Sept. 18, 2017
Background: Unknown
Prior infractions: Unknown
Charges: Armando Farinas was not charged in connection with Manuel Ellis’ death.
Masyih Ford
Age: 29
Race: Black
Hired: March 19, 2018
Background: He graduated from Stadium High School in Tacoma and attended classes at Western Washington University before finding seasonal work in North Cascades National Park through a student program meant to bring diversity to national parks. He also worked for two years as a public safety officer with Pierce Transit.
Prior infractions: None
Charges: Masyih Ford was not charged in connection with Manuel Ellis’ death.
