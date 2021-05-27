Attorney general expected to announce charging decision Thursday in Manuel Ellis death

More than a year after Manuel Ellis died in police custody, the attorney general is expected to release a charging decision Thursday, May 27.

Below is a quick timeline of events from the past 14 months.

Timeline of Ellis case:





March 3, 2020: Manuel Ellis is killed in Tacoma



June 3: The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office releases his cause of death and rules it a homicide



June 4: Video surfaces showing Ellis’ struggle with officers



June 5: Gov. Jay Inslee announces an independent review will be done by state officials



June 10: Inslee takes the case away from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department after discovering a deputy helped restrain Ellis



June 17: Washington State Patrol is appointed the new investigating agency



November: The State Patrol turns over the case to Attorney General’s Office for review



Dec. 29: It is discovered that a fifth Tacoma police officer was involved once the investigation is released to the public