Watch live: Family of Manny Ellis to speak at 3 p.m. after officers charged in his death

Flowers are left by a poster of Manuel Ellis during a Father’s Day celebration in honor of Manuel Ellis at Go Philly Cheesesteaks and Wings in Tacoma on June 21, 2020 News Tribune file photo

More from the series Decision in the police death of Manuel Ellis More than a year after Manuel Ellis died in police custody, the attorney general charged three officers in his death Thursday, May 27. Expand All

The family of Manuel Ellis will have a news conference at 3 p.m. Thursday to discuss their reaction to the state’s decision on charges in Ellis’ death. You can watch it live here.

At the news conference in Tacoma will be members of Ellis’ family, along with the family’s attorney, James Bible.

On Thursday, state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced that three of the officers would be charged. Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins were charged Thursday in Pierce County Superior Court with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter. Timothy Rankine was charged with first-degree manslaughter.

Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man, died from lack of oxygen March 3, 2020, while being restrained by police.